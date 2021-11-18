Charles Carinalli Sells 5,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.