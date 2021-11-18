Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

