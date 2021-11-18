Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 68.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 38.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $353.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

