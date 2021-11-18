Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWSRF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

