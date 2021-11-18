Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 47.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $312,210. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

