Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders Sells 300 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemed stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.74. 619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.