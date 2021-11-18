China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Short Interest Update

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBPI opened at $0.08 on Thursday. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

China Botanic Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CBPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc engages in the research, manufacture and distribution of botanical products, bio-pharmaceutical products, and traditional Chinese medicines. Its products include Siberian ginseng, other plant-based anti-depression and nerve regulation products, botanical antibiotics, badger oil, and ginseng and deer antler extracts.

