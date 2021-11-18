China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 88.2% in October

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.23 on Thursday. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth $48,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

