China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 88.2% in October

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.23 on Thursday. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33.
China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter.
About China HGS Real Estate
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
