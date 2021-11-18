Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.54. Chindata Group shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 13,109 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.17 and a beta of 3.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.