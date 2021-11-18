Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.54. Chindata Group shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 13,109 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.17 and a beta of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.