Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.39

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 864705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

