Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,563. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09. Cigna has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

