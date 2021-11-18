Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

