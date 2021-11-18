Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 70,834,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

