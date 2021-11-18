Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

CSCO stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 1,898,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,539,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.