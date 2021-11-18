Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $52.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 900,734 shares.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.