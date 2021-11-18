Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jiya Acquisition worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.