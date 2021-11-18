Citigroup Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $258.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $254.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.84.

BIDU stock opened at $161.82 on Thursday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

