Citigroup Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.