Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.090 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 2,620,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

