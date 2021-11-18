Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRXT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of CRXT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 3,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,782. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

