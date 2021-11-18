Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $4.58 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

