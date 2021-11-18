Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.