Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIGF opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

