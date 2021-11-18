CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $462.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

