CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNPAY remained flat at $$12.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

