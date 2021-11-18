CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNPAY remained flat at $$12.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

