Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

CODX stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CODX shares. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.