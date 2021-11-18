Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$79.80 on Monday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$77.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

