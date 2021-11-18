Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,442,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

