Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,091 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

