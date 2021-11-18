Colliers Securities Comments on SWK Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

SWKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

SWKH stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SWK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SWK by 135.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

