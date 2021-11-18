Comerica Bank Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Lennox International worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of LII opened at $322.14 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average is $325.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

