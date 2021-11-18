Comparing Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) & Its Peers

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.61 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 27.67

Bionik Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.03% -52.56% -10.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 329 1298 2233 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories peers beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.