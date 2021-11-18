Comparing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.70 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -127.92 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 475.25 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.35%. Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.81%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

