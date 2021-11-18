Comparing TSS (TSSI) and Its Rivals

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TSS to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get TSS alerts:

TSS has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 0.92% 12.98% 2.10% TSS Competitors -24.90% -15.33% -5.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TSS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 162 663 961 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.20%. Given TSS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 32.48 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.21

TSS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.