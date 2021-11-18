Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

CMP opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

