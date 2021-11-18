Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 10786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMP. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

