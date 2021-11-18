Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,167. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

