Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.43

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.43 and last traded at $188.43, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,625,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

