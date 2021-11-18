Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.06 million and $23,459.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

