Contrasting Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alphabet and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Maison Luxe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.77 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.51 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 37 0 2.95 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,185.32, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Alphabet beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

