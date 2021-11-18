Contrasting American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Financial Group alerts:

This table compares American Financial Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 31.44% 14.99% 1.76% Kinsale Capital Group 23.93% 19.24% 6.84%

This table compares American Financial Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.51 $732.00 million $27.03 5.21 Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 10.27 $88.42 million $6.18 33.50

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. American Financial Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. American Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Financial Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

American Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $126.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Kinsale Capital Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.