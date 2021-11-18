Contrasting Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Chembio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 1.41 $305.10 million $4.20 9.74 Chembio Diagnostics $32.47 million 1.87 -$25.52 million ($1.26) -1.60

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Chembio Diagnostics. Chembio Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Chembio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 13.74% 18.63% 9.72% Chembio Diagnostics -72.24% -86.50% -38.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Chembio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 3 2 0 2.40 Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus price target of $92.25, indicating a potential upside of 125.55%. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.54%. Given Chembio Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chembio Diagnostics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Chembio Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

