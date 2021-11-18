Contrasting EVmo (YAYO) & Its Competitors

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EVmo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% EVmo Competitors -38.30% -1,658.67% -10.80%

EVmo has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -4.52 EVmo Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -37.27

EVmo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVmo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 656 3158 4862 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given EVmo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

EVmo competitors beat EVmo on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

