Contrasting Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.96% 8.10% 1.22% OSRAM Licht N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sompo and OSRAM Licht’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $36.28 billion 0.44 $1.34 billion $2.01 10.60 OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.74 -$211.79 million ($2.24) -28.01

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sompo and OSRAM Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sompo beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services. The Domestic Life Insurance segment performs asset management and underwriting of life insurance. The Overseas Insurance segment handles the insurance underwriting and asset management business overseas. The Nursing Care and Healthcare segment provides nursing care services and healthcare services. The Others segment includes asset management business, risk management business and defined contribution pension business. The company was founded on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources. The Digital segment encompasses stage, cinema, and studio lighting, and further areas such as smart LED-based plant cultivation systems and lighting solutions for buildings and Digital Lumens. The company’s product portfolio includes applications based on semiconductor technology such as infrared or laser lighting which are used in diverse applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving or mobile phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and for indoor horticulture. OSRAM Licht was founded in June 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

