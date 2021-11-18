Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.