Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
