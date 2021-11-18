Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.18 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.