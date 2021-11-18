Cornichon (CORN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,888.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,888.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,128,079 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,230 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

