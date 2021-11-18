Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $523.03. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,115. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.62. The company has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

