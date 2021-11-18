Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $921.97 Million

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Counos X has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $921.97 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.62 or 0.00089290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.14 or 1.00042713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.33 or 0.06971267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,247 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

