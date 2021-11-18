Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 90,725.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Covetrus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

